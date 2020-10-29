CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on aggravated battery charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help finding a woman wanted for aggravated battery.
Officials say Raymonique Rogers, 25, is accused of aggravated battery. Rogers is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Rogers' whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit an anonymous tip online here. Those with info can also download the free P3 Tips app.
