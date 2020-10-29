BR church working to help first responders displaced by yet another hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along with widespread cleanup efforts after yet another hurricane in Louisiana, many groups are working to make sure families get the resources and supplies they need, especially front-line workers who have been displaced.
A Baton Rouge church is working to help out law enforcement members in Cameron Parish.
Watch 9News at 6 for more from WAFB’s Donovan Jackson on the church’s efforts and how you can help.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.