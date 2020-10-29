Bisque of Pumpkin and Crab

Gently pick through crabmeat, taking care not to break lumps, and discard any shells or cartilage. Set aside. In a large Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add pumpkin, blending well into vegetable mixture, and cook 2 minutes. Add apples, blending well, then stir in flour. When flour is well blended, add hot stock, one ladle at a time, and stir constantly until a soup-like consistency is achieved. Add herbs and claw crabmeat, stirring gently to blend well. Bring mixture to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add heavy whipping cream, return to a simmer and season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. When ready to serve, gently fold in lump crabmeat, taking care not to break lumps. Warm for 1 minute, divide evenly among 6 serving bowls and garnish with chives.