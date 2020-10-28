Zeta could be Category 2 Hurricane at landfall late this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Zeta continues to show signs of strengthening as it approaches the Southeast Louisiana coast.
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Zeta to become a Category 2 hurricane prior to landfall.
As Zeta prepares for landfall, the hurricane is expected to weaken slightly or no longer strengthen. Therefore, a powerful hurricane is taking aim at Louisiana. Landfall is forecast to occur late this afternoon or early this evening along the Terrebonne/Lafourche Coasts.
Zeta’s landfall will mark the record-breaking fifth named storm to make landfall in the state this year.
Zeta will quickly move inland over metro New Orleans and the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain through the evening. Storm surge and strong damaging winds are the main concerns associated with Zeta in these areas. Thankfully, Zeta will be moving through the area very quickly meaning the duration of significant rain, wind, and surge will be brief.
Locally, metro Baton Rouge will remain on the weaker, west side of Zeta’s circulation. Wind will be the primary concern related to Zeta for the metro area. The strongest winds are expected between 5 and 8 p.m. Eastern portions of the WAFB viewing area could see wind gusts of tropical storm force. These strongest gusts could cause sporadic power outages locally.
Rain activity will be most numerous late morning into the afternoon as Zeta approaches. As Zeta makes landfall, wind shear will displace most of the showers and storms east of the center. Rainfall amounts within the local area will average less than 1″ for most and should be manageable.
Storm surge within the tidal lakes (Maurepas, Pontchartrain) will result in climbing water levels along the lower reaches of the Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers. River flooding should not be too problematic.
