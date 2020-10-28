10 p.m. NHC Zeta update - Wednesday, Oct. 28

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 p.m., the center of Hurricane Zeta was located near latitude 31.5 North, longitude 88.7 West. Zeta is moving toward the northeast near 31 mph (50 km/h). An even faster northeastward motion is expected overnight through Thursday, then a rapid east-northeastward motion is anticipated through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move into southern Alabama soon and then move quickly across the southeastern eastern United States through Thursday before emerging offshore of Mid-Atlantic coast late Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Further weakening is expected, and Zeta should decay into a tropical storm overnight and into a non-tropical gale-force low Thursday morning. The low should become absorbed by a frontal system over the western Atlantic on Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). Mobile Regional Airport recently;y reported sustained winds of 48 mph (78 km/h) and a wind gust of 91 mph (146 km/h).