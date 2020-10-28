7 p.m. NHC Zeta update - Wednesday, Oct. 28

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 p.m., the center of Hurricane Zeta was located near latitude 30.2 North, longitude 89.9 West. Zeta is moving toward the north-northeast near 25 mph (41 km/h) A faster north-northeastward motion is expected through tonight followed by an even faster northeastward motion on Thursday and an east-northeastward motion early Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move from southeastern Louisiana into southeastern Mississippi during the next hour or two, and then move across the southeastern and eastern United States later tonight and on Thursday. Radar and surface data indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening will continue to occur while Zeta moves over the southeastern United States on Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). Shell Beach Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 81 mph (130 km/h) with a gust to 101 mph (163 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 972 mb (28.71 inches). A Weatherflow station at New Orleans Lakefront Airport recently reported a minimum central pressure of 973 mb (28.74 mb).