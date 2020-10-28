4 p.m. NHC Zeta update - Wednesday, Oct. 28

At 4 p.m. CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Zeta was located near latitude 29.2 North, longitude 90.6 West. Zeta is moving toward the north-northeast near 24 mph (39 km/h) A faster north- northeastward motion is expected through tonight followed by an even faster northeastward motion on Thursday and an east-northeastward motion early Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will make a second landfall along the Mississippi coast this evening, and then move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening will occur while Zeta moves over the southeastern United States on Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 970 mb (28.65 inches).