Officials: 1 dead in shooting near Plank Road and Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Baton Rouge Wednesday, Oct. 28.
A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed to WAFB that the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has been called out to the scene.
The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. near Plank Road and Hollywood Street.
Details are limited at this time. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.