Many of Louisiana’s record number of early votes due to mail-in ballots

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting in Louisiana is officially over. If you didn’t cast your ballot, you’ll now have to wait until Election Day on Nov. 3.
Nearly a million people early voted for this election, compared to about 500,000 in the 2016 presidential election.
Some of those record high numbers can be attributed to mail-in ballots, with nearly 150,000 sent so far.
According to the Registrar of Voters, mail-in ballots for most voters must be physically received by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. For voters in the military, overseas, or in the hospital, mail-in ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. (close of polls) on Election Day (Nov. 3). Postmark dates are not considered with any mail-in ballots.
Ballots not physically received by the above noted dates will not be counted.
Tonight on 9News at 6, hear from a couple who decided to mail in their ballots this year.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.