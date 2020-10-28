Many of Louisiana’s record number of early votes due to mail-in ballots

By Donovan Jackson | October 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 3:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting in Louisiana is officially over. If you didn’t cast your ballot, you’ll now have to wait until Election Day on Nov. 3.

Nearly a million people early voted for this election, compared to about 500,000 in the 2016 presidential election.

Some of those record high numbers can be attributed to mail-in ballots, with nearly 150,000 sent so far.

According to the Registrar of Voters, mail-in ballots for most voters must be physically received by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. For voters in the military, overseas, or in the hospital, mail-in ballots must be received no later than 8 p.m. (close of polls) on Election Day (Nov. 3). Postmark dates are not considered with any mail-in ballots.

Ballots not physically received by the above noted dates will not be counted.

