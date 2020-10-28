La. voters will decide if lawmakers can spend unclaimed property money on Nov. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana voters will get to decide Nov. 3 whether state lawmakers should get to spend money that does not belong to them.
“I just fundamentally have a problem with that. This program was never created for [the] government’s use. It was created for citizens and the state is the safe keeper of this money,” Louisiana State John Schroder tells WAFB.
The Louisiana Legislature has been plugging holes in the state’s budget for decades by tapping into a savings account filled with your money. The government is supposed to keep that cash, which comes from things like unclaimed royalties or refund checks.
Constitutional amendment number 7 would lock the money away in a savings account that earns interest. Lawmakers could eventually spend the earnings on things like education and health care.
WAFB’s Matt Houston will have more on this story on 9News at 4,5, and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.