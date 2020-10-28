FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Once Zeta passes, expect beautiful fall weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All the focus is on Hurricane Zeta right now, particularly for those living in the New Orleans metro area and the most southeastern parishes of the state, but once Zeta passes, a beautiful fall weekend is on the way.
For the WAFB area, skies will begin clearing before sunrise Thursday, with temperatures dropping markedly after the advertised cold front moves through. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the low 50°s.
Thursday shapes up to be sunny and cool, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 60°s. The afternoon could be a little breezy at times, but humidity will be significantly lower than Wednesday, giving us the feel of a fine autumn day.
The forecast looks great for Friday and the weekend too, with plenty of sunshine all three days. Highs Friday will again be in the mid to upper 60°s for the capital region, with highs over the weekend in the low 70°s.
