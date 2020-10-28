Entergy reporting more than 89,000 outages across the FOX 8 viewing area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There are many power outages being reported across the FOX 8 viewing area following Hurricane Zeta.
ENTERGY
Entergy Louisiana is reporting more than 89,000 customers without power during Hurricane Zeta.
Orleans Parish has the largest outage with more than 37,000 residents losing power in that area.
- Jefferson Parish - 32,518
- Lafourche - 3,710
- Orleans - 37,358
- Plaquemines - 5,568
- St. Bernard - 4,451
- St. Charles - 1,085
- St. John the Baptist - 833
- Terrebonne - 6,178
- Washington - 1
There is no estimate of when power will be restored as the storm continues to move through the area.
CLECO
The Northshore is beginning to see power outages due to Hurricane Zeta as the storm moves through the area.
Currently, Cleco has more than 200 customers without power on the Northshore.
Outages are currently being seen in the Slidell, Abita Springs, Lacombe and Covington area.
