Dutchtown football COVID-19 ‘impacts’ force cancellation of game against East Ascension

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Dutchtown was scheduled to host East Ascension on Thursday, Oct. 29 but the game has been canceled due to “individuals impacted by COVID-19 in the DTHS football program,” the school reported via Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The school didn’t specify whether there were positive cases or just close contacts requiring quarantine to warrant the cancellation but it stated it will continue to follow all of the guidelines issued by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA).
Dutchtown added those who purchased tickets online will be refunded their money.
