Dodgers’ Justin Turner removed from World Series-clinching win due to positive COVID-19 test
By Matt Snyder | CBS Sports | October 27, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 11:37 PM

(CBS Sports) - Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from World Series Game 6 prior to L.A.'s title-clinching victory.

After the game, it was announced on the Fox broadcast that Turner had tested positive for COVID-19.

It was MLB’s first positive test of the playoffs, and Turner was reportedly immediately removed from the game once the result was known.

The Dodgers won Game 6, 3-1, and took the series over the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2. It was their first World Series title since 1988.

Turner started at third base and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being replaced in the field for the start of the eighth inning for what was a previously-unknown reason.

The win by Los Angeles helps MLB avoid some serious logistical problems regarding a potential Game 7, though Turner will obviously be unable to join his teammates in the immediate celebration while he goes into isolation.

