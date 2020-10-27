7 a.m. NHC Zeta update - Wednesday, Oct. 28

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
Zeta continuing to strengthen. Life-threatening storm surge and strong winds are expected along portions of the northern Gulf coast beginning around midday.
LOCATION: 26.0N 91.7W, about 265 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. About 295 miles south-southwest of New Orleans.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 90 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: North at 17 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 978 mb
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 a.m., the center of Hurricane Zeta was located near latitude 26.0 North, longitude 91.7 West. Zeta is moving toward the north near 17 mph (28 km/h). A faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected to begin later this morning. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will approach the northern Gulf Coast this morning and make landfall in southeastern Louisiana this afternoon. Zeta will move close to the Mississippi coast this evening, and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast this morning, and Zeta is expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast as a hurricane before weakening over the southeastern United States on Thursday.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km).
The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 978 mb (28.88 inches).
