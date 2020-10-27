Some evacuations, state of emergency in New Orleans as Zeta approaches

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Zeta. The city’s emergency operations center will be activated Wednesday morning at 7 a.m.
A voluntary evacuation order for areas outside of the levee protection system in Orleans Parish will go into effect at 6 p.m. That includes Venetian Isles as well as Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou.
The city is concerned about high winds with this storm that could lead to power outages. Officials are expecting that to pick up around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and possible sustained winds around 40 to 50 miles per hour until around 11 p.m. with gusts stronger than that.
The storm-wary city has seen last minute track changes in 2020, as this is the 7th time New Orleans had to go through the preparation process.
Residents in New Orleans and surrounding areas say they are feeling the storm fatigue but not letting their guard down.
“I’m always worried about the storm. We’ve been through a lot of them after going through Katrina,” said Venetian Isles resident Ronald Dufour. “With the water up to the roof, I’m always worried I have very much respect for every storm that comes here in the Gulf it seems like the last 7 were all pointed at us.”
Entergy says it’s positioning crews near areas That could be most impacted and will be prepared to restore power once conditions permit.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.