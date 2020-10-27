Residents of Baton Rouge neighborhood concered after rash of burglaries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of the Ogden Park neighborhood in Baton Rouge say they are concerned for their safety after a recent rash of burglaries in the area.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say there has been an uptick in car and home burglaries in the city, partially due to the pandemic and also with the winter holidays approaching.
Police are warning residents to keep doors locked and valuables out of sight.
“We’re bringing awareness to the community so that they can prepare themselves in case they are potential victims of these supects who are out there burglarizing homes and vehicles,” says BRPD Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely.
