4 reportedly injured in wreck on Miss. River Bridge; I-10 W closed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four people were injured in a wreck on the Mississippi River Bridge Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 27), emergency officials report.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on I-10 W on the Mississippi River Bridge. Emergency crews say they are working to extricate the victims, one of which was taken to the hospital by air. Their conditions are currently unknown.
I-10 W was closed due to the wreck around 3:20 p.m. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route to avoid the bridge.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
