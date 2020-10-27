Principal of Liberty Magnet High removed from position

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The principal of Liberty Magnet High School, Rob Howle, has been removed from his role, according to information from Interim Superintendent Adam Smith.
The information was shared with parents via a message Tuesday, Oct. 27. A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System says Howle was removed from his role as principal, but is still an employee.
Assistant Principal Shawonna Ross will lead the school until a new principal is selected, the message says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.