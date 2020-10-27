Pride man dies in motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a Pride man dead in Livingston Parish.
Investigators say Troopers were called to the scene on LA 16, south of LA 1033, in Livingston Parish around 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says Kenneth Forest, 43, of Pride, was traveling northbound on LA 16 on 2020 Suzuki GSX1300. For reasons still under investigation, the Suzuki exited the roadway to the right and struck a culvert, according to Scrantz.
Investigators say Forest was wearing a helmet approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) but sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Scrantz says a toxicology sample was obtained from Forest for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
