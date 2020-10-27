10 p.m. NHC Zeta update - Tuesday, Oct. 27

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Zeta was located near latitude 23.8 North, longitude 91.2 West. Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn toward the north is expected overnight, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico overnight. Zeta is forecast to make landfall in southeastern Louisiana Wednesday afternoon, move close to the Mississippi coast Wednesday evening, and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane again overnight and reach the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday as a hurricane on Wednesday afternoon before weakening over the southeastern United States on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.