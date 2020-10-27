4 p.m. NHC Zeta update - Tuesday, Oct. 27

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 p.m. CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Zeta was located near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 90.3 West. Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). A turn toward the north is expected tonight, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight. Zeta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, make landfall within the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and move across the southeastern and eastern United States on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Zeta is forecast to become a hurricane again tonight and is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 mb (29.06 inches).