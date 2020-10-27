Jones Creek Bourbon Brownies

After sampling, there is no doubt this batch of brownies made with Jones Creek Bourbon is our favorite! (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | October 27, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 2:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the 1800s, the owners of Bittersweet Plantation in Donaldsonville created a great recipe for rich and delicious brownies flavored with ratifia and often with bourbon whiskey. After sampling, there is no doubt the batch made with our Jones Creek Bourbon is our favorite!

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Yields: 20 small brownies

Ingredients:

¼ cup Jones Creek Distillery Bourbon

¼ cup bittersweet chocolate chips

1½ cups flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1⅓ cups sugar

6 tbsps butter, softened

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9″ x 9″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray then set aside.

In a small saucepan, heat bourbon over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Add chocolate chips and stir until melted. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt then set aside.

Using an electric mixer on medium speed, combine sugar and butter until well combined. Add vanilla and eggs, beating well to incorporate ingredients.

Add flour mixture and bourbon mixture, beating at low speed just until combined.

Spread batter into prepared baking dish and bake 25 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack before serving.

