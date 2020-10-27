Hurricane Zeta: Parish by Parish Info

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Zeta. The storm is expected to impact the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday. Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible.
The Governor and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness have been monitoring Zeta for several days and began coordination calls with local emergency managers on Sunday. A state of emergency allows GOHSEP and other state agencies to use state resources to aid in storm response efforts.
St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis has declared a state of emergency for St. Bernard Parish due to Hurricane Zeta and the threat to life and property of the citizens of St. Bernard Parish.
- Administration has ordered 6 pumps to help alleviate any potential flooding
- 4 – 12″ pumps will be positioned outside the levee protection system
- 2 – 6″ pumps will be positioned inside the levee protection system
President McInnis is urging all Parish citizens to begin their personal preparations.
Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 70mph currently but is expected to become a hurricane sometime Monday.
- Please pick-up anything on your property that could become a projectile or hazard
- CONTRACTORS AND HOMEBUILDERS ARE ASKED TO SECURE THEIR SITES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
- Parish personnel are currently cleaning drains and pumping down canals
- All internal Parish pumps are operational
- Parish is positioning assets to service the potential needs of the citizens
- NO EVACUATIONS MANDATED YET
In Terreboanne Parish, an emergency declaration was signed Monday by Parish President Gordon Dove.
In St. Charles Parish, residents are reminded that now is not the time to put out bulk debris.
As of now, garbage service will continue to operate as scheduled.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations beginning Monday at 3 p.m.
Please bring your own shovel.
If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle has called for a mandatory evacuation for boats/campers/RV’S as of 11 a.m. Monday. A voluntary evacuation is also in place effective at 7 a.m. Tuesday due to the possibility of strong winds and coastal flooding.
The Jefferson Parish Department of Drainage has 193 pumps and 73 pump stations operating at 100 percent capacity.
With the potential threat to Jefferson Parish from Hurricane Zeta, the Alario Center drive-thru testing site will suspend services on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Wednesday, Oct. 28 The Alario Center testing site will close because it is supported by the Louisiana Army National Guard and they are shifting operations to storm support.
Residents are encouraged to gather emergency supplies, including food, water and medications for at least three days. Residents are also encouraged to clear out leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain.
Residents should place their garbage and recycling bins curbside on their scheduled collection days. If heavy rain occurs, residents should remove all bins from the curb and secure them on their property to avoid debris clogging storm drains and the loss of bins if street flooding occurs.
Orleans Parish will make sandbags available to all residents on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until supplies last) at the following locations:
- Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton St.
- Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
- Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd.
- NOFD Engine 8, Desire and Law Streets
Early voting will continue as scheduled, with the final day being Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at multiple sites in Orleans Parish.
The City is calling for a voluntary evacuation of areas outside the levee system, including Irish Bayou, Venetian Isles, and Lake Catherine, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Neutral ground parking will be allowed starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, although residents are asked not to block streetcar tracks, intersections, or bike or walking paths.
Those who might need extra help during a storm due to age, ability, or medical needs should sign up for the City’s Special Needs Registry. To register, call 3-1-1 or go to specialneeds.nola.gov. The City will also provide text updates to residents. To sign up, text ZETA to 888777 (subscribers who received texts for Delta, Beta, Sally, Laura, Marco, or Cristobal will automatically be subscribed).
St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne declared a state of emergency ahead of Zeta.
Crews are preparing pump stations, continuing to clear debris from storm drains and ditches, and collecting curbside tree limbs from residents. Utilities crews are ensuring all equipment is operational and back-up systems are in place.
Five self-service sandbag locations will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 for St. James Parish residents. Sand and bags will be available; please bring a shovel.
· Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763
· Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090
· Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086
· Gramercy Water Plant - 407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052
· Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071
Residents should prepare home and business properties by securing objects that may impede drainage or become projectiles. Also, remove any debris from catch basins and storm drains. All residents are encouraged to gather essential supplies and prepare for power outages.
Residential garbage service will resume normal routes. Routes for the rest of the week will be dependent on weather conditions.
