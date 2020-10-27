Hurricane Zeta: Parish by Parish Info

Those who might need extra help during a storm due to age, ability, or medical needs should sign up for the City’s Special Needs Registry. To register, call 3-1-1 or go to specialneeds.nola.gov. The City will also provide text updates to residents. To sign up, text ZETA to 888777 (subscribers who received texts for Delta, Beta, Sally, Laura, Marco, or Cristobal will automatically be subscribed).