Former Slidell priest accused of child molestation extradited to St. Tammany Parish Jail

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former Slidell priest who is accused of child molestation is now in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
Patrick Wattigny was arrested last week in Georgia after a warrant was issued for his arrest for four counts of child molestation. Wattigny was then extradited to St. Tammany Parish where he was booked Monday.
Wattigny is accused of sexually abusing a minor in 2013 while he served as the pastor of St. Luke’s Church in Slidell.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans removed Wattingny from ministry on October 1, the same day the abuse was reported.
