FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet morning, showers begin this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A quiet Tuesday morning for your out-the-door.
Nothing to speak of on First Alert Doppler radar and still, trending a bit too warm for late October.
Your forecast is calling for a sun/cloud mix this morning, increasing clouds this afternoon, a 60% coverage of showers/a slight chance of thunderstorms, and a high topping out in the mid 80°s.
Overnight, showers are likely to continue as lows dip to 71°.
Tomorrow’s forecast largely dependent on Zeta. Right now it looks as if rain and storms will be likely, winds of 10 – 20 mph (with higher gusts), and a high of 80°.
As of 7 a.m., Zeta is near the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to re-emerge into the southern Gulf of Mexico later this morning and restrengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by late afternoon.
