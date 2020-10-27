East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WAFB) - The East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to the challenges presented by COVID-19, organizers announced Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The college football all-star game, which benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children, had been scheduled for Jan. 23, 2021, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
“It’s terribly disappointing to have to cancel this year’s game, but there are so many issues involved with bringing in approximately 130 players and 25 NFL coaches from every corner of the United States and Canada,” said Bob Roller, executive director of the East-West Shrine Bowl. “It’s difficult enough currently for these college teams to provide some sort of a bubble during the regular season, but our game occurs after all players have gone home for the holidays. It presented too many potential issues for this one year.”
It is the nation’s oldest college football all-star game, dating back to 1925.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.