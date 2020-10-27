East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

“It’s terribly disappointing to have to cancel this year’s game, but there are so many issues involved with bringing in approximately 130 players and 25 NFL coaches from every corner of the United States and Canada,” said Bob Roller, executive director of the East-West Shrine Bowl. “It’s difficult enough currently for these college teams to provide some sort of a bubble during the regular season, but our game occurs after all players have gone home for the holidays. It presented too many potential issues for this one year.”