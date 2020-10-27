Cardio at the Pavilion: learn how to eat healthy and exercise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since July, Adrian Brumfield with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health/Healthcare Centers In Schools has been helping the community stay fit and eat healthy during this pandemic.
He says ‘Cardio at the Pavilion’ has been a hit with children and adults of all ages participating.
The final class will be held Tuesday, October 27 at the Milton J. Womack Park located on the corner of Florida and Ardenwood at 6 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to dress up for Halloween.
Brumfield says he and the instructors mainly use the City’s Health Initiative as a model.
