BRPD asking for public’s help after woman dies following shooting on Webb Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are asking for the public’s help in solving the shooting death of a woman on Webb Drive.
Investigators say both Romeca Allen, 46, of Baton Rouge, and an 18-year-old woman were shot while inside a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 in the 3500 block of Webb Drive.
Allen was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police say. The 18-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they do not have a motive or suspect at this time.
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867(STOP).
