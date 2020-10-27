7 a.m. NHC Zeta update - Tuesday, Oct. 27

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC):
Zeta near the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.
LOCATION: 21.3N 89.0W, about 45 miles E of Progreso, Mexico. About 540 miles S of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 70 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: Northwest at 14 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 984 mb
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 7 a.m. CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Zeta was located over the northern Yucatan Peninsula near latitude 21.3 North, longitude 89.0 West. Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is forecast to continue today. Zeta should turn toward the north tonight, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico later this morning, and over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight. Zeta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and make landfall within the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Zeta is forecast to re-strengthen when it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico later this morning, and become a hurricane again later today. Zeta is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 984 mb (29.06 inches).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.