10 a.m. NHC Zeta update - Tuesday, Oct. 27

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 a.m. CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Zeta was located just offshore of the northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 89.5 West. Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is forecast to continue today. Zeta should turn toward the north tonight, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico later today and over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight. Zeta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, make landfall within the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and move inland across the southeastern United States early Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Zeta is forecast to re-strengthen while it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico, and become a hurricane again later today. Zeta is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb (29.09 inches).