Saints not dominating teams but have amassed winning record

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - On one hand, the New Orleans Saints haven’t delivered that dominating, no-doubt-about-it victory Who Dat fans have grown accustomed to during a run of three straight 13-3 seasons but on the other hand, who cares, as every victory in the NFL is huge and the Saints now have three in a row after getting past the Carolina Panthers.
“You go in with idea of how you want to play the game,” said head coach Sean Payton. “Sometimes, games can be different than you expect. Hopefully, always able to see that and stay ahead of it.”
The Saints (4-2) were able to hold on for a 27-24 win over the Panthers. Quarterback Drew Brees was 29-of-36 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints ran the ball 29 times for 138 yards.
“The first and second down efficiency was going to be important. Third down numbers were good. They can kind of move in different directions, the games do, and you just kinda have to pay attention to that," Payton added.
The Saints were 12-of-14 on third down and didn’t punt in the game.
One of the funniest moments of the game was when Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who spent the past two seasons in New Orleans, ran out of bounds and took a seat on the bench between Brees and Taysom Hill.
”That was just so fitting of Teddy’s personality (laughter)," said Brees. “He had to run a long way to take that seat. He knew exactly where we were sitting. He plopped in between us. I kind of handed him the Surface and asked him what he saw. I have nothing but love for Teddy. I can’t say enough about him.”
Next up for the Saints is a trip to Chicago to face the Bears (5-2). The high is projected to be 46 degrees with winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour.
The Saints are a slight 2.5-point favorite.
