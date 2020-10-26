Police chase that began in New Roads ends in fatal crash in Baton Rouge

A police chase that started in New Roads end in a deadly crash on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge Monday, Oct. 26. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | October 26, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 7:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase that started in New Roads has resulted in a deadly wreck, officials with Louisiana State Police confirm.

Officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office say the chase started Monday evening (Oct. 26) in New Roads and involved a stolen Camaro. Officers with the New Roads Police Department began chasing the stolen vehicle, then called for assistance from the sheriff’s office.

The chase ended in Baton Rouge on Scenic Highway near Old Rafe Mayer Road, officials say.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when we get more information.

