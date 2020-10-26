Police chase that began in New Roads ends in fatal crash in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase that started in New Roads has resulted in a deadly wreck, officials with Louisiana State Police confirm.
Officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office say the chase started Monday evening (Oct. 26) in New Roads and involved a stolen Camaro. Officers with the New Roads Police Department began chasing the stolen vehicle, then called for assistance from the sheriff’s office.
The chase ended in Baton Rouge on Scenic Highway near Old Rafe Mayer Road, officials say.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when we get more information.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.