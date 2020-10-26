10 p.m. NHC Zeta update - Monday, Oct. 26

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 p.m., the center of Hurricane Zeta was located near latitude 20.2 North, longitude 87.1 West. Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this general motion is forecast during the next day or so. Zeta should turn toward the north Tuesday night, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is anticipated on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the northern Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of hours, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast in the watch area on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible before Zeta makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula. Weakening is forecast while Zeta moves over the Yucatan Peninsula late tonight and early Tuesday. Zeta is forecast to restrengthen when it moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico later on Tuesday and be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). A Weatherflow station just south of Playa del Carmen reported sustained winds of 67 mph (108 km/h) with a gust to 87 mph (140 km/h). Another Weatherflow station in Cancun recently reported sustained winds of 60 mph (97 km/h) with a gust to 72 mph (116 km/h).