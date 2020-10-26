Plank Road masterplan includes grocery store, affordable housing, community park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Build Baton Rouge has received a $5 million award from JPMorgan Chase’s 2020 AdvancingCities Challenge to fund the Plank Road Masterplan.
The project includes programs that will eliminate blight, grow small businesses, and preserve housing affordability in North Baton Rouge.
The project aims to:
- develop a grocery-anchored mixed-use development with over 40 affordable housing units on the new bus rapid transit line
- renovate a 3,500 sq. ft historic building into a Food Incubator that will provide commercial kitchen space, deliver fresh food and offer job training
- provide financial and technical support to 15 new and existing minority-owned businesses
- upgrade 15 building facades along the Corridor
- transform a 4,000 sq. ft vacant lot into a community pocket park
- preserve housing affordability through the formation of a Community Land Trust
