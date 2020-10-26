Matthew Langlois de-commits from Kansas St.. commits to LSU

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Catholic Pointe Coupee athlete Matthew Langlois has changed his mind and will stay closer to home to further his football career.
Langlois announced via Twitter on Monday, Oct. 26, that he has de-committed from Kansas State and committed to LSU for the class of 2021.
He initially committed to Kansas State on Aug. 9, 2020. He was recruited by Bill Busch to play safety at LSU.
The running back, safety, and do-it-all athlete led the Hornets to an appearance in the Division IV state title game against Ouachita Christian in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome last season.
He was also a Sportsline Player of the Week in 2019 for his semifinal game performance against Southern Lab.
The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. He is ranked the No. 31 safety in the nation and is ranked No. 14 in Louisiana.
