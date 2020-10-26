A look at next steps for petition to temporarily end COVID-19 restrictions in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is still ignoring a petition from lawmakers that would halt all the state’s COVID-19 rules for a week.
Even some legislators who signed on say they’re not sure it’s constitutional. The courts will eventually decided where things stand though. Until then, a high-ranking House member who signed the petition says your best bet is to still follow the rules.
“If I’m a bar owner and I want to open up until 2 a.m. this week, should I do that?” asked WAFB’s Matt Houston.
“I can’t in good conscience recommend that because there is still an executive order in place that hasn’t been terminated. If I was a business owner, I would wait toward some sort of courtroom resolution giving more instruction,” said Rep. Tanner Magee, speaker pro tem.
