Local leaders hope to reducing violent crime in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the task no parent expects and every parent fears.
“I wish this pain on no one not even my worst enemy,” Vincent Hutchinson said.
Last night, Hutchinson buried his child, 2-year-old Azariah Christian, who was shot through the wall of his home a little over a week ago.
“It’s too many innocent people kids getting killed by gun violence in today’s society,” Hutchinson said.
It’s a sentiment that community leaders and law enforcement share. There have already been more homicides in East Baton Rouge in 2020 than in 2019, with two months still to go in the year.
“We don’t like where we are in terms of people that have been killed by violence in Baton Rouge," said District Attorney Hillar Moore. "But I can tell you that the men and women in law enforcement and the prosecution agencies. And the prosecution is working extremely hard to try to get these numbers down.”
Moore says COVID-19 has slowed efforts to engage and build stronger ties with the community. But they’re teaming up with organizations like the law enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation to work in hot spot crime areas.
“We’re just starting a process to do it one brick at a time. There won’t be any over promises in here,” Foundation Chairman Clay Young said.
Young says they aim to bring business leaders, local universities and other law enforcement agencies together and to support non-profits fighting area violence and to create real solutions to help reduce crime.
“We know that it’s hard work but we’re willing because we love this community,” Young said.
For parents, work that has never been more important.
“The love that me and my son had is an unbreakable love and all i have to say is dude daddy loves you,” Hutchinson said.
