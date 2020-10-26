Livingston Parish sales tax renewal

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - Roads in Livingston Parish are currently being overlaid thanks to the last sales tax renewal that is helping fund all road improvements. However, the concern is if the sales tax isn’t renewed then road projects could be wrecked.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks is asking everyone to keep paying the one cent sales tax and it is helping contribute to 14 millions dollars every year to keep up the roads throughout the parish, as well as another 5 million to help operate the jail.
“There’s roughly 744 miles in this parish, 81 bridges that this one penny, 75% of this one penny maintains," said Ricks. "It takes care of and gets overlaid and pot holes and everything else done, it’s all out of this one penny.”
