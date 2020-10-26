At least 1 injured in Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge Monday night and ended up near the intersection of Highland Road and State Street.
The incident happened Monday, Oct. 26 around 8 p.m. Police say one person was injured in a shooting at another location, possibly on I-10 nearby, and was reportedly brought to the Circle K gas station at the corner of Highland and State.
Police say the person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. We will update this breaking story as we learn more.
