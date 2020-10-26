THE INVESTIGATORS: Report shows active hazing investigation at LSU involves alleged alcohol, physical abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to public records requested by the 9News Investigators, one of two recent investigations at LSU is an alleged hazing incident involving Sigma Phi Epsilon.
The report stems from an incident Saturday, Oct. 3 during an LSU game day event. The report from the LSU Police Department reveals an online complaint was filed with the agency regarding alleged physical and alcohol-related abuse going on within the fraternity during the event.
The situation reportedly unfolded around 6 p.m. on that Saturday and was reported to LSUPD nearly two weeks later on Oct. 14.
According to the documents, the report was made by an anonymous third party source. The investigation remains active at this time and comes at the same time LSU is investigating two separate alleged hazing incidents within Phi Kappa Psi.
One student was rushed to the hospital, which prompted one of the investigations into Phi Kappa Psi. The other investigation with that fraternity stems from an alleged incident in September.
The other unrelated investigation conducted by the school recently at the Kappa Sigma house turned out to be an alleged sexual assault which was determined to be unfounded.
