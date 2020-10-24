Gov. Edwards files lawsuit defending his COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation

By WAFB Staff | October 26, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during a news conference Monday, Oct. 26 that his administration is filing a lawsuit in state court to defend his COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation.

His proclamation, which currently has the state in Phase 3, is scheduled to expire Nov. 6.

A group of 64 Republican legislators signed a petition Friday, Oct. 23 that overturns his COVID-19 restrictions, including his statewide mask mandate.

ORIGINAL: La. lawmakers sign petition to end COVID-19 restrictions; Gov. Edwards calls move ‘reckless, irresponsible, and unconscionable’

