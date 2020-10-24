Gov. Edwards files lawsuit defending his COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during a news conference Monday, Oct. 26 that his administration is filing a lawsuit in state court to defend his COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation.
His proclamation, which currently has the state in Phase 3, is scheduled to expire Nov. 6.
A group of 64 Republican legislators signed a petition Friday, Oct. 23 that overturns his COVID-19 restrictions, including his statewide mask mandate.
WAFB’s Matt Houston will have more on this story on 9News at 4,5, and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.