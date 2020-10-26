FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Zeta likely takes aim at Louisiana

Rains linked to Zeta’s circulation are expected to begin as early as Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully, however, excessively large rain amounts are not anticipated given Zeta’s anticipated forward speed. Areas to the west of the final track will likely see totals of 3″ or less. Locations along and east of the track could see as much as 5″ to 7″, but Zeta’s relatively fast forward speed should keep totals well under double digits everywhere.