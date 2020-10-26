FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet Monday before Zeta moves into Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a quiet and dry start to the last Monday in October. Nothing on First Alert Doppler radar, nor do we expect any activity today.
Good visibility this morning, but once again a bit too warm. Temperatures in the low/mid 60°s, trending some 8 to 10 degrees warmer than early Sunday morning.
Look forward to plenty of sunshine, light east winds, and a high in the lower 80°s.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and a low only dropping to 65°.
Tomorrow, clouds increase along with increasing coverage of rain (60%) as temps reach a high of 83°.
Tropical Storm Zeta has increased in strength overnight and has picked up speed. Zeta is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane today and will be in the southern Gulf of Mexico tomorrow.
