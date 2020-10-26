Burrow’s career-day earns him FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week nomination

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals (1-5-1) rookie quarterback Joe Burrow’s performance on Sunday earned him a chance to snag one of the NFL’s weekly awards.
Burrow has been nominated for week seven’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week.
Burrow finished the day with a career-best 406 yards passing and three touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns.
He completed 35 of 47 attempts and finished the game with a 112.5 rating.
The other two nominees for week seven’s FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week are Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
Fans can vote for their pick now through 3 p.m. ET Wednesday.
FedEx will send the winning quarterback direct relief to deliver emergency medical backpacks to a local community clinic or health center in their market. The backpacks will help 500 people in the community.
Burrow’s performance on Sunday wasn’t enough to get his team the win.
The Bengals lost 34-31 to the Browns.
