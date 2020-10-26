Annual Cortana Kiwanis Club Christmas parade canceled due to ongoing public health crisis

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Oct. 26, the Cortana Kiwanis Club and foundation announced that this year’s Christmas parade is canceled due to ongoing public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade was originally scheduled to roll through downtown Baton Rouge Dec. 12.
“The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is always one of the most joyous celebrations of the holidays in Baton Rouge, drawing tens of thousands of people to the downtown area and features beautifully decorated floats, marching bands, dance troops, and many other wonderful parade entries. While I am saddened that the pandemic has impacted our traditional Christmas parade, I respect and endorse the decision of the Cortana Kiwanis board to cancel this year’s parade for the preservation of our public health. It is the right move and I am grateful to Cortana Kiwanis for their annual contributions to our community,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
While the 2020 parade is canceled, the community is asked to mark their calendars for the 2021 parade, which is currently planned for Dec. 11, 2021.
“We are grateful to the Baton Rouge community for its annual support for the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade and especially appreciate our longtime corporate partner, Baton Rouge Coca Cola, as well as Mayor-President Broome and the City of Baton Rouge. We look forward to celebrating again in person with everyone at next year’s parade,” said Rick Haddad, president of the Cortana Kiwanis Club.
