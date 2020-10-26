Annual Cortana Kiwanis Club Christmas parade canceled due to ongoing public health crisis

“The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is always one of the most joyous celebrations of the holidays in Baton Rouge, drawing tens of thousands of people to the downtown area and features beautifully decorated floats, marching bands, dance troops, and many other wonderful parade entries. While I am saddened that the pandemic has impacted our traditional Christmas parade, I respect and endorse the decision of the Cortana Kiwanis board to cancel this year’s parade for the preservation of our public health. It is the right move and I am grateful to Cortana Kiwanis for their annual contributions to our community,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.