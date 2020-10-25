REPORT: Miller, UA face multiple Level I NCAA violations

The University of Arizona is facing at total of nine allegations of misconduct, five of which are classified as Level I violations following a Notice of Allegations the NCAA sent to the university on Oct. 21, The Athletic is reporting. The Level I allegations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university; a lack of head coach control by men’s basketball coach Sean Miller; and a lack of head coach control by Augie Busch, who the women’s swimming and diving coach.