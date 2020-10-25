Mayfield explodes, rallies Browns past Bengals in final seconds

Two plays later Baker Mayfield was intercepted by Darius Phillips on what was a very costly play for the Browns. Both Odell Beckham, Jr and J.C. Tretter went down with knee injuries on the play. Beckham went to the locker room and was originally labeled as questionable to return with a left knee injury. He was later downgraded to out for the game. He has also been dealing with turf toe. Tretter returned to action on the next drive.