Alabama’s 48-17 win over Tennessee costs the Tide one of it’s star receivers

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WBRC) - The Crimson Tide beat the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday in Knoxville 48-17. The win extended several streaks for the Crimson Tide, including 14-straight victories against the Volunteers, and 94 straight against unranked opponents.
But the win came with at a heavy price. On the opening kick, superstar wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a season ending ankle injury on the return. Waddle limped off the field after making it out to the 15 yard line.
The Tide pressed on and scored early after a 70 yard drive consisting of four back to back completed passes from Mac Jones, for four back to back first downs before Najee Harris carried into the endzone. Mac Jones set an Alabama record with 19-consecutive completions after closing last week’s Georgia game with eight straight and starting Saturday’s contest with 11 in a row.
It was a well balanced offense with both an effective passing and run game.
But Tennessee doesn’t lay down for the Tide. They fight for ground and find what they’re looking for after a scramble from quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a crucial block from his offensive line, leads to a first down followed up by a soaring 38 yard pass into the waiting arms of Jalin Hyatt headed straight for the endzone, making the score 10-21.
Jones utilizes Miller Forristall and Devonte Smith and after a 2 yard run fro Najee Harris the Tide puts up 7 more for a 29-10 score to end the half.
Tennessee has the ball out of the half but a fumble leads to an Alabama touchdown.
Tennessee manages to squeeze out one more big play, with a 27 yard pass completed to Hyatt. but the Vols ultimately fold to the Tide with a final score of 48-17.
Alabama will take on LSU next week.
