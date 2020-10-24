Louisiana once again in the cone of newly formed Tropical Depression #28

T.D. #28 is currently in weak steering currents. T.D. #28 will drift slowly NW over the next couple of days. Once it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico Monday evening, T.D. #28 will pick up forward speed as high pressure to its NE pushes it West-Northwest. Eventually an area of low pressure moving out of the Southwest U.S. will take over steering and gradually turn T.D. #28 towards the north and then northeast. How soon this turn occurs will determine which part of the North Central Gulf Coast Region will have to brace for yet another Gulf landfalling tropical cyclone. The current National Hurricane Center cone of uncertainty includes all of LA, MS, AL, and a part of the Florida Panhandle. The NHC warns at this time the forecast track remains a low confidence forecast.